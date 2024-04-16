Lancaster County High School Closed Due To Shots Fired Report

QUARRYVILLE – Solanco High School was closed today after an incident where shots were fired towards the home of one of their employees. The district said they decided to close only the high school out of an abundance of caution. All other schools were open. Since the incident happened in the evening hours, they wished to provide time for the police to progress in their investigation. Since they do not have any reason to believe it was school-related, but involved one of their employees, they intend to wait until they have further information.