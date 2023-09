Lancaster County Fire Victim Identified

MANHEIM – A two alarm fire in Manheim, Lancaster County, has claimed a life. Units responded around 5 a.m. yesterday to the first block of S. Main Street to a building that housed multiple second and third floor apartments. One resident, 61-year-old Lori Rehkugler was confirmed dead. The death was ruled accidental. A State Police Fire Marshal is attempting to determine a cause. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents who have been displaced.