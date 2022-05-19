Lancaster County Finishes Counting Wrongly Printed Ballots

LANCASTER – Workers in Lancaster County have finished counting thousands of ballots that couldn’t be processed on Election Day because of a printing mistake. About 22,000 ballots were printed with the wrong identification number and mailed out. Around 16,000 of those misprinted ballots were returned to the election office and couldn’t be scanned. County workers, volunteers and party leaders spent about 48 hours transferring the affected votes onto new ballots and scanning them. The count wrapped up this afternoon. The company that printed the ballots has taken full responsibility for the error. County officials said they’re awaiting a full report from that company about what happened.