Lancaster County Fatal Crash Investigations Completed

LANCASTER – Two investigations regarding fatal vehicle collisions near the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township have concluded. The Lancaster County DA’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police, and Lancaster County Crash Team completed collision reconstruction reports for crashes occurring on February 9 and March 29, 2022. The investigation into the February incident determined a tractor-trailer southbound on 72 was moving slower than the posted speed limit and road conditions were dry and clear. The operator of a Ford Taurus, 19-year-old Maxwell Miller of Lititz, tried to cross the intersection when the truck was about 80 feet away, which was determined to be too close for the truck operator to be able to react and avoid the collision. As a result, a citation for a stop sign violation was filed against Miller. 65-year-old Douglas White of Georgia was cited for truck equipment violations that did not contribute to the cause of the collision. A juvenile passenger in the Taurus died at the scene. Dash camera video footage from the truck and a witness who observed the collision corroborated the findings of the collision reconstruction.

The investigation into the March incident determined a northbound tractor-trailer on 72 was moving slower than the posted speed limit and road conditions were dry and clear. The operator of a Mercedes-Benz, 76-year-old Bruce Hubbs of Lancaster, attempted to cross the intersection when the truck was about 80-90 feet away, which was determined to be too close for the truck operator to react and avoid the collision. As a result, a citation for a stop sign violation has been filed against Hubbs. The operator of the truck committed no traffic violation and was not cited. A passenger in the Mercedes-Benz died at the scene. Dash camera video footage from a witness’ vehicle captured the collision and corroborated the findings of the police reconstruction.