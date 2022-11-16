Lancaster County Fatal Crash Investigation Completed

LANCASTER COUNTY – East Lampeter Township Police completed an investigation of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred June 25th in the 500 block of Willow Road. The crash involved two Conestoga Valley students and a 2022 graduate of the school. The investigation revealed that 17-year-old Tyler Zook of Lancaster was the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.18-year-old Amalie Wendt of Ronks was the front seat passenger. 16-year-old Tyreese Smith of Lancaster was a rear seat passenger. The vehicle was northbound on Willow Road at speeds in excess of 90 mph in a posted 40 mph zone. After cresting a small grade, the vehicle struck an embankment, vaulted and rolled numerous times coming to rest in a field. Smith died at the scene. Wendt was located at the scene and taken to the hospital. After the crash, Zook fled the scene on foot. He returned to his home on Aaron Lane about a mile away. Zook then took his life. At the time of the crash, Wendt told officers she was the driver. She later recanted her statement and it was proven to be untrue. Toxicology tests showed that Zook was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash. The vehicle’s excessive speed along with Zook’s impairment was determined to be the cause of the crash.