Lancaster County Farm Accident Claims Child’s Life

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County farm accident involving a mule drawn wagon has claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy. State Police responded yesterday around 10:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township. First responders arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures, but the boy died from his injuries. A preliminary investigation determined the death to be accidental. PSP Lancaster and the Lancaster County Coroner assisted at the scene.