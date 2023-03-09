Lancaster County Drug Task Force Head Pleads Guilty

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that the former Officer in Charge of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force pleaded guilty to charges regarding thefts of about $171,000 of forfeited funds between 2015 and 2020. Investigators determined that John Burkhart stole seized cash, failed to deposit funds, and falsified deposit records during the civil asset forfeiture process in criminal cases investigated by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Henry said. “This guilty plea closes a painful chapter for Lancaster County and is a reminder that our office will be tenacious in holding anyone who violates public trust and breaks the law accountable – regardless of their occupation or rank.” Sentencing for Burkhart will take place at a later date.