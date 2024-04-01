Lancaster County Drug Dealer Nabbed

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a Lititz man in possession of over 800 grams of methamphetamine, various other narcotics, and two ghost handguns after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 500 block of Greenhowe Drive. 41-year-old Timothy Sherrin was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sherrin was unable to legally possess a firearm after a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance in 2021. Manheim Township Police and PA State Police assisted in the investigation. Sherrin is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $125,000 bail.