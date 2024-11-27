Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office And Blueprints For Addiction Recovery Plans Thanksgiving Eve Ride-Alongs With Area Police Departments

LANCASTER – Blueprints for Addiction Recovery is proud to announce its certified recovery specialists and peer specialists will participate in ride-alongs with Lancaster County police departments on Thanksgiving Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for law enforcement. This initiative aims to provide immediate support for individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues. By embedding Blueprints staff with on-duty officers, the program ensures when law enforcement encounters someone in crisis, there is an opportunity to connect them with treatment if they so desire. The ride-alongs have already proven effective in bridging the gap between enforcement and support. In Lancaster alone, the program facilitated 13 treatment referrals within its first month and has seen a significant increase in referrals over the past two years. The ride-alongs allow Blueprints staff and police officers to work hand-in-hand, assessing situations in real time and ensuring those in need receive timely support and guidance.