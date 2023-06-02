Lancaster County D.A. Warns Of Illegal Products Being Sold

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office issued a memo to multiple store owners and managers throughout the county that have been selling and advertising illegal products containing Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC. The memo informed them that under Act 64 of PA law, Delta-8 and Delta-10 are schedule I controlled substances and illegal to possess or sell. Detectives with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force visited 43 stores in the county and seized a variety of Delta-8 and Delta-10 products. Products seized included vapes, oils, gummies, flowers, and chips, cereal, and candy with national brand names on the packaging including Kellogg’s, Ruffles, and Nerds – all advertised or labeled as containing Delta-8 or Delta-10 THC. Charges were not filed if the store owners and managers fully cooperated with detectives, including the immediate surrender of any illegal products and ceasing any future sales of such products. All store owners cooperated and no charges were filed. Over 7,200 products were collected with an estimated value of about $290,000.