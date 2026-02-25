Lancaster County D.A. Talks 287(G) Agreements

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams released a statement regarding her office’s 287(g) program agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE. She says “it should be noted that the District Attorney’s Office has always provided assistance to federal law enforcement agencies when it has been requested. Agencies the District Attorney’s Office has previously assisted include the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Secret Service. Currently, the Lancaster County Detectives, the District Attorney’s Office’s investigative branch, has one experienced and highly trained detective assigned to participate in the 287(g) Program.” She added her office is aware that certain groups plan to report the presence and location of any potential ICE operations in Lancaster County and, on at least one occasion, have incorrectly identified a local law enforcement operation as ICE. “Individuals incorrectly identifying local law enforcement operations as ICE activity, as happened during a Special Emergency Response Team deployment in Lancaster city in January, can potentially jeopardize the safety of victims of crimes and endanger the public by escalating these situations if they attempt to interfere. To be clear, we support the right for everyone to peacefully protest, but anyone who interferes with or obstructs the administration of law or intentionally endangers a law enforcement officer – local or federal – will be held accountable.” You can read her complete statement by clicking on the banner below.