Lancaster County Crash Turns Fatal

LANCASTER COUNTY – A two vehicle crash in Lancaster County on April 7th has claimed a life. Police responded around 3:53 p.m. to the intersection of Main and New Street in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. 74-year-old Malcolm Parker of Lancaster had been taken to the hospital for medical care. On April 19, it was reported that Parker had passed away from his injuries. Evidence from a preliminary investigation suggested that Parker failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he entered Main Street from New Street. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Crash Team has been involved in the investigation and will continue to determine outcomes associated with the incident.