Lancaster County Crash Involves Bicyclist

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist. Around 4 p.m.on Friday, August 15, officers responded to the area of Harrisburg Pike near Jasmine Lane for a report of a bicyclist that had been struck. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle traveling west on Harrisburg Pike had struck a bicyclist that was traveling east along the shoulder of the roadway. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The operator of the sedan was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police Sgt. Christopher Keen at 717-898-3103.

