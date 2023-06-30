Lancaster County Crash Claims Life

LANCASTER – A two vehicle crash in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County has claimed a life. Police responded June 29 at 6:17 p.m. to the intersection of Route 743 and Beverly Road. An investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north on Route 743 tried to make a left turn onto Beverly Road into the path of a southbound vehicle. The driver attempting to turn left sustained fatal injuries.The county coroner identified him as 55-year-old Dean Lehman of Elizabethtown. The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously hurt. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-8481.