Lancaster County Crash Claims Life

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was killed after a motorcycle crash on Monday in Fulton Township. State Police report that 37-year-old Kevin Roesler of Peach Bottom was found dead after the crash in the 1200 block of Furniss Road. Authorities say the cycle became airborne, traveled down an embankment, and coming to rest in a shallow creek bed. Roesler was not wearing a helmet at the time. Police say the approximate time of the crash is unknown.