Lancaster County Couple Scammed Of Over $1.3 Million

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a theft of over $1.3 million from a Lancaster County couple. Authorities say on December 1, an unknown actor posing as a Social Security Administration employee contacted the 78-year-old victims from New Providence and related that one of their Social Security numbers had been compromised and was required to obtain a new one. The actor provided detailed instructions to the victims to liquidate their retirement assets and purchase gold. The gold was then collected by unknown individuals as payment under the guise of purchasing a new Social Security number. The investigation is on-going.