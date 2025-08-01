Lancaster County Couple Charged After Domestic Call

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County couple is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute. On Wednesday, July 30 around 5 p.m., Ephrata Police responded to the 800 block of Laurel Ridge Road in Reinholds. Officers determined 41-year-old Daryl Sensenig assaulted a juvenile aged family member after an argument. Police say Sensenig and his 42-year-old wife, Grace, hindered the same family member from receiving proper food, water, shelter, and other basic human needs. Both were arraigned and released on $30,000 bail. The juvenile family member was placed into the protection of extended family pending further investigation by the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency.