Lancaster County Cave Rescue Frees Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – Rescue units responded this past Saturday around 6:12 p.m. to the Clark Nature Preserve along Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township after receiving reports of a man who had become wedged in a crevice deep inside the Wind Cave. Units made the long hike back and worked together to navigate the cave, assess the situation, and set up rescue equipment. After several attempts were made to free the man, crews determined that additional resources would be required to free the person. Lancaster County Rescue Task Force #36, a specialized technical rescue team, was requested to assist with the rescue. Crews worked as a team through dark, narrow, slippery conditions with limited space, communications, and resources to chisel away enough rock to free the man and hoist him from the crevice. Units were on scene for about five and a half hours.