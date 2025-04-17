Lancaster County Case Goes To Court

LANCASTER – A man charged with abusing his mother’s corpse and leaving it in a car outside a Lancaster County home will have his case proceed to county court after a preliminary hearing. A judge ruled that the case of 31-year-old Kevin Ahn, who has no fixed residence, but whose last address was in Schuylkill Haven, could proceed to the Court of Common Pleas on a single count of abuse of a corpse. In a separate proceeding, the judge also ruled that Ahn would be denied bail due to him being charged with a separate felony in Maryland. Ahn is accused of abusing the corpse of his mother, 61-year-old Hyun Ahn of Owings Mills, MD. Authorities found her body inside a vehicle parked outside a residence in the 100 block of Fruitville Pike in Penn Township on March 24. An autopsy determined the victim died about 30 to 40 hours earlier. The investigation into the death of Hyun Ahn is ongoing.