Lancaster County Caretaker Guilty Of Abusing Residents

LANCASTER COUNTY – A former caretaker has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 14 residents at Faith Friendship Villa in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. 69-year-old James Zook of Mountville accepted guilt on 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, and one count of disorderly conduct stemming from reports of abuse from individuals under his care. Faith Friendship Villa is a non-profit personal care home for individuals with mental illness and other disabilities. Zook faces a maximum sentence of 3,094 years. Zook had been employed at the facility for about 20 years.