Lancaster County Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

LANCASTER – PSP Lancaster released a photo of a bank robbery suspect. On Thursday, June 8 around 10:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Truist Bank located on Route 41 in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County, for an activated alarm. The suspect, described as a black female wearing a gray sweatshirt and a hat, presented a bank employee a note demanding $50 and $100 bills. The note also stated she had a gun; however, the suspect did not brandish a firearm. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a black Lincoln MKZ and traveled southbound on Route 41. A photo of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or PA Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers to PA Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.