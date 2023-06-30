Lancaster County Bank Robber Sentenced

LANCASTER – A man who robbed three Lancaster County banks was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. 31-year-old Collin Shaab of Conestoga pleaded guilty to three different accounts of demanding money from bank tellers and claiming he had a bomb which forced the banks to be evacuated. The robberies occurred at Fulton Banks in West Lampeter Township and Lancaster City and a PNC Bank in Manheim Township. Shaab was charged with a combination of robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and threats to use weapons of mass destruction and arrested on March 19, 2022, after police identified him as a suspect through surveillance footage and an anonymous tip.