Lancaster County Authorities Seek The Identity Of Human Remains

LANCASTER – State Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are attempting to identify human remains that were found March 18, 1986 on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River. The remains are believed to be from an African American male, 20-40 years old, about six feet one inch tall, and 190 pounds. The male was wearing size 11 ½ New Balance shoes, blue jeans with a 34 inch waist, and a Levi Strauss belt. Photos of the belt and shoes can be seen below. Anyone with information or who has lost contact with someone with a similar description is asked to contact PSP Lancaster Trooper Brian McNally at 717-290-1967 or Deputy Coroner Richard Graff at 717-735-2123.