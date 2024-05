Lancaster County ATM Theft Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating an ATM theft. At 3:46 a.m. today, police were dispatched to PNC Bank located at 1 Trolly Run Road in Warwick Township for an alarm at the ATM machine. Officers arrived to find the ATM machine pulled from the bank and broken open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.