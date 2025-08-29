Lancaster County Accident Involves Electric Bicycle

LANCASTER COUNTY – A vehicle accident involving a bicyclist is under investigation in Lancaster County. On August 28th around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Church Road in Warwick Township. They say an electric bicycle had been in the area of the driveway for Forney Fields when it collided with a Toyota. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where they are listed in very serious condition. The Toyota driver was not hurt. Police say all involved parties are juveniles and their names cannot be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.