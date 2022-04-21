Lancaster County Accident Investigation

MANOR TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash. Yesterday around 12:18 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Central Manor and Manor Church Roads for an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan. Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist until EMS arrived. The rider sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was also transported to LGH. Police did not release the identities of the two drivers. The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.