Lancaster County 50 Plus Expo Today

LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s 50plus EXPO is a fun and informational one-day event that bring businesses and the community together on a more personal level. It’s geared toward baby boomers, seniors, their families, and caregivers. Attendees can speak with representatives who will have products and services to showcase in home improvement, finances, health and wellness, nutrition, fashion, retirement living, and more. The free event takes place today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lancaster Wyndham Resort at 2300 Lincoln Highway East. WDAC is a media sponsor and will be there.