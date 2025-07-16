Lancaster Countians Urged To Report Storm Damage

LANCASTER COUNTY – Persons in Lancaster County who were impacted by the severe storms and flooding damage on July 14th are being urged to submit a report to the county. By doing so, local emergency managers will be able to assess the data to determine the impact within Lancaster County communities. Accurate and timely damage reporting is crucial to successfully requesting and receiving federal assistance in the form of either low-interest loans or grants to help Lancaster County’s citizens, businesses, and infrastructure recover from a disaster. Submitting a damage assessment does not guarantee that assistance will be available. By clicking on the banner below, you can report any damage from the July 14 storm. The information collected does not replace submitting a claim to your insurance company.