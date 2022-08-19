Lancaster City Road Project Announced By PennDOT

LANCASTER – PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City. The project involves milling, base replacement, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine Streets to E. Liberty Street. Weather permitting, the contractor will begin placing long-term construction signs on Friday, August 26. Motorists may encounter lane closures and traffic shifts during daylight hours. No traffic restrictions will be in place during Barnstormers baseball games.The project is expected to be completed by September 29, 2023.