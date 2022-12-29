Lancaster City Police Investigate Stabbing Incident

LANCASTER – On December 28, 2022, at approximately 6:00AM, Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital by private means. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released later that day. The victim refused to cooperate with the police investigation. The Bureau does not believe this was a random act and does not believe the public is in danger. The Bureau of Police does not have anyone in custody related to this investigation and the investigation is active and ongoing. The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.