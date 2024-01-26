Lancaster City Police Arrest Suspect Following Downtown Crime Spree

LANCASTER – In the early morning hours of January 25, Lancaster City Police arrested Rolando Chinea-Rivera, 32, after he damaged numerous properties within the Downtown Investment District while intoxicated. Chinea-Rivera now faces an array of charges, including aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, simple assault, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video evidence revealed Chinea-Rivera was initially dropped off in the 100 block of East King Street on January 25, around 5:10 AM and caused significant damage to various properties. Lancaster City Police are actively seeking information from potential victims of these actions. If you have any relevant information to share, please email Officer Nolan at nolann@lancasterpolice.com or contact Lancaster City Police on their CrimeWatch page.