Lancaster City Murderer Sentenced To Life Without Parole Plus 67 Years

LANCASTER – A Lancaster city man convicted of shooting and killing Alexander Rivera and injuring another at the 1722 Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township on March, 19, 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 67 years. Joshua Luciano, 22, of the 200 block of South Ann Street, was sentenced Tuesday morning. A jury convicted Luciano of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license after a four-day retrial concluding on Dec. 15. The Judge found Luciano guilty of a severed charge of persons not to possess a firearm.