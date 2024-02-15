Lancaster City Initiative Seeks Input

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster’s Department of Neighborhood Engagement has announced the launch of the Lancaster City Welcome Initiative – a first-of-its kind, city-wide, tourism master planning effort. Lancaster has a 300-year history of welcoming visitors, and the hospitality economy brings significant economic and cultural value to the community each year. The project is designed to engage residents in the process of considering what public investments, promotions, and projects can help stimulate the local economy, support local businesses, showcase the city’s rich cultural landscape, and raise quality of life for residents. The resulting plan will help shape the city’s tourism focus and promotions over the next ten years. The City has launched a community-wide survey seeking feedback from all area residents. The information gathered will be used to shape Lancaster City’s tourism story, guide future destination development investments, and steer promotional outreach priorities for years to come. Residents can take the survey from any cell phone, tablet, or computer and are encouraged to visit welcomelancaster.com to learn more about the project. The community survey is scheduled to close March 5.