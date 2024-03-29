Lancaster Bomb Threat E-Mail From Outside U.S.

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Lancaster Police continue investigating the bomb threats last Saturday afternoon. The threats were sent via email around noon on March 23 and threatened detonation at 1:30 p.m. Law enforcement worked quickly with the District Attorney’s Office to receive an emergency authorization from a judge to ascertain further information about the account that sent the email. Results of that search led investigators to believe the contents of the threat originated from outside the United States. The threats caused evacuations in the 100 blocks of N. Lime and N. Queen Streets. Once it was deemed safe, K-9s were deployed and no explosive devices were found. Prior to the emailed threats, a pre-planned sweep of the Lancaster Public Library was taking place when two K-9s alerted their handlers to a suspicious package. It was later learned a staff member was expecting a package from the USDA containing coloring books.