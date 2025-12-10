Lancaster Auto Theft Suspect Arrested

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man is facing charges of auto theft. On December 6 around 11:12 p.m., Lancaster Police responded to the 400 block of S. Duke Street for a reported auto theft. The victim reported that someone unknown to them stole their vehicle while it was parked and temporarily unattended. The victim said when they walked back to their vehicle, they found an unknown person in the driver seat. Upon seeing the victim attempting to open the door and get into the vehicle, the suspect accelerated and drove away. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident. On December 8 at 2:50 p.m., detectives arrested the suspect on the 300 block of W. Walnut Street. The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Roger Scheuer of Millersville. He was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and recklessly endangering another person. He’s being held in Lancaster County Prison.