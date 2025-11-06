Lancaster Attempted Homicide Suspect To Face Charges

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with attempting to stab a man to death using a box cutter will have his case proceed to county court following a preliminary hearing. 31-year-old David Dalmacy is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of an instrument of crime. During the hearing, the victim testified that Dalmacy cut him in the face using a box cutter near Dalmacy’s residence in the 800 block of North Queen Street the morning of Sept. 17. Police found Dalmacy at the scene along with a box cutter. Following the preliminary hearing, Dalmacy requested that the judge reduce his $500,000 bail, but was denied. Dalmacy remains in Lancaster County Prison.