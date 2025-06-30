Lancaster Attempted Homicide Suspect Nabbed In Maryland

LANCASTER – Authorities arrested a suspect in an attempted homicide case in Lancaster. Officers responded to a shots-fired incident in the first block of Caroline Street. Upon arrival, they found a female victim who was unharmed. According to the victim, she was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect, known to her, fired multiple shots in her direction. The vehicle sustained two bullet holes, but the victim escaped injury. The suspect, 29-year-old David Porter Jr., fled the scene on foot. As the victim and suspect are acquainted, there is no perceived threat to the general public at this time. Besides attempted homicide, Porter also faces charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police arrested and took Porter into custody in Prince William County, MD.