L-S School Threat Not Credible

LAMPETER – West Lampeter Township Police have identified and located a subject responsible for a threat against the Lampeter Strasburg School District posted yesterday on Tik Tok. Police say it was determined to be a prank and not a credible threat. The investigation is on-going and charges against the juvenile responsible are forthcoming. On the district’s website, Superintendent Kevin Peart says schools will be in session today and operate on a normal schedule.