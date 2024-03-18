Khan To Roll Out Healthcare Workforce Legislative Package

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Tarik Khan plans to introduce two bills to help address shortages of healthcare workers. The bills would provide for the recruitment and retainment of nursing faculty members and health care preceptors. The first bill would establish the New Nursing Faculty Grant Program to provide grants of up to $10,000 per year for newly employed, full-time nursing faculty members. The grant program is modeled after a Maryland program that was highly successful. The second bill would establish the PA Health Care Preceptor Deduction to incentivize qualified individuals to serve as preceptors for advanced practice nurses, physicians, physician assistants, and registered nurses by providing a $1,000 tax deduction. This would make PA the sixth state to take action to incentivize medical professionals to enter preceptorships.