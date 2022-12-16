Keystone State ChalleNGe Academys Graduates First-Ever Class

ANNVILLE – 18 cadets enrolled in the first-ever Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) class graduated from the 22-week residential phase of the program on their way to a brighter future. The KSCA is designed to give challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education, learn leadership, self-discipline, and responsibility while working toward finishing their education and building a better life. The cadets will now complete a one-year mentorship phase of the program throughout various communities while they continue their education, join the workforce or enter the military.