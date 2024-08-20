Kennedy Seeks PA Ballot Access

HARRISBURG (AP) – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is to appear in court to defend his effort to get on PA’s presidential ballot where Democrats are angling to force him off. Today’s court hearing will test allegations by challengers who say Kennedy’s paperwork states a false home address and contains other shortcomings. National Democrats in particular have been active in trying to undercut the candidacy of Kennedy, a scion of one of the party’s most famous families. Kennedy’s campaign dismisses the challenge as “frivolous.” Kennedy’s campaign says it has collected enough signatures for ballot access in all 50 states and that it is officially on the ballot in 22 states. PA has 19 electoral votes.