Kennedy Arrives Late To Testify In PA Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – Robert Kennedy Jr. did not testify in defense of his effort to appear on PA’s presidential ballot after he showed up late Tuesday to a PA court hearing where Democrat activists are trying to bar him from the ballot. Kennedy never testified after Commonwealth Court Judge Lori Dumas chose to proceed without him as a witness. Kennedy’s lawyer blamed a canceled flight from Boston to Philadelphia. Shortly after Kennedy arrived, the judge adjourned the hearing and did not say when she will rule. Kennedy accused the Democratic Party of trying to disenfranchise tens of millions of people who would vote for him by forcing him off the ballot. Lawyers for the challengers say Kennedy’s candidacy paperwork states a fake home address and falls short of the signature-gathering requirement applied by state law to third-party candidates. Kennedy’s campaign dismissed the challenge as “frivolous.”