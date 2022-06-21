Kellogg’s To Split Into Three Companies

BATTLE CREEK, MI – The maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Eggo will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods. Kellogg’s, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year. The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company, which accounts for 80% of Kellogg’s current sales, will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with its headquarters in Chicago. Kellogg’s has a cereal plant located here in Lancaster County.