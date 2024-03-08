Keeping Watch For Impaired Driving

HARRISBURG – State and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting impaired driving enforcement operations over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday which runs from today through March 17. The operations will include DUI roving patrols and/or sobriety checkpoints. Law enforcement remind drivers that PA’s legal alcohol limit is .08 for most drivers, .04 for commercial vehicles, and .02 for school bus operators. Adults need to be aware of the alcohol content of what they are consuming and to remember that impairment begins with the first drink. Police are committed to reducing the number of impaired driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities. To achieve that goal, authorities will conduct high visibility enforcement activities; increase public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving impaired, and encourage use of shared ride services or designating a sober driver.