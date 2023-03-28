Keeping Up To Date On PA Bridges

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced that will require the state to provide the public with easier access to expanded information on the condition of state, county, and local bridges as well as any scheduled repairs or maintenance. Senate Bill 147 would require PennDOT to ensure that their database is accurate, current, and publicly accessible for all bridges in the state that are built or maintained with public funds. The database will provide searchable information organized by county, municipality, and PennDOT maintenance district about the number of bridges located in each community, the last inspection date, and the rating of the last inspection. Any bridge rated “poor” would require a proposed schedule regarding reconstruction, maintenance or repair, and estimate of the costs. The bill also requires the Auditor General to inspect the records relating to each bridge and determine whether inspections are being done on time and by qualified inspectors. The bill has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.