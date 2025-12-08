Keeping The Red, White & Blue American

HARRISBURG – Legislation to require that all American flags purchased and displayed by the Commonwealth be made in America has been introduced by Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns. House Bill 2003 would support domestic manufacturing jobs and help sustain local economies. It would also ensure that whenever the symbol of the nation appears at a state facility, it would truly reflect American principles such as freedom, justice, fair labor, and quality workmanship. The bill is before the PA House State Government Committee and has earned the support of co-sponsors from both political parties.