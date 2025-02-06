Keeping Public Transit Operators Safe

A bipartisan bill which strengthen penalties for individuals who harm public transit operators has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 210 was proposed in honor of Bernard Gribbin, a dedicated Army combat veteran and SEPTA bus operator, who tragically lost his life in 2023 when he was shot while driving his bus in Philadelphia. The legislation will create a new offense for interference with the operation of a public transit vehicle. Offenders causing serious bodily injury or death would face a first degree felony, while interference resulting in bodily injury, or the fear of imminent harm would be classified as a third degree felony. It sends a strong message that violence against public transit operators will not be tolerated, and those responsible for putting others' safety at risk will face severe consequences. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.