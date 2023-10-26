Keeping PA Tax Dollars From Russia

HARRISBURG –A bill to prevent PA taxpayer dollars from supporting companies with ties to the governments of Russia and Belarus was approved with unanimous, bipartisan support in the state Senate. Senate Bill 282 would ban companies from receiving PA state contracts, grants, or tax credits if they are owned or controlled by the Russian government. Since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, hundreds of thousands have been killed, including over 100,000 Ukrainian civilians. According to the 2020 census, Cass Township in Schuylkill County has the highest percentage of people with Ukrainian ancestry in the United States. The bill now advances to the PA House.