Keeping PA Driver Licenses From Illegals

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Donna Scheuren plans to propose legislation that would amend the PA Constitution to bar illegal aliens from being issued driver licenses. The Republican lawmaker said one aspect of immigration policy overlooked has been the issuing of driver licenses to illegal aliens. There are too many recent examples of American citizens being seriously injured or killed in accidents caused by an illegal alien driving on our roads, including incidents within PA. The safety of PA residents and their family members must come first, especially when dealing with illegals unable to read general traffic signs or PennDOT message boards. Scheuren believes the best pathway is to allow Pennsylvanians to vote on a constitutional amendment that would make this a permanent law, instead of something that could be changed in an instant. She is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of her proposal.