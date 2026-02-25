Keeping Immigration Enforcement From Houses Of Worship

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be forthcoming from Philadelphia County Rep. Tarik Khan which would prohibit state and local agencies, officers, and employees from assisting or participating in civil immigration enforcement actions in and around houses of worship absent a valid judicial warrant. It also bars the use of state and local resources to facilitate such enforcement activity in these sacred spaces. Khan says his bill is about protecting religious liberty, public safety, and basic dignity. Faith communities should be allowed to focus on ministry and service, not forced to endure immigration enforcement activity. PA cannot control federal immigration policy, but can determine how state and local resources are used. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.